Tainted eyedrops from linked to four deaths and multiple cases of blindness

Another person has died from eyedrops manufactured in India, bringing the total number of deaths to four. The eyedrops from EzriCare and Delsam Pharma were tainted with the drug-resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa bacteria. In addition to the deaths, 81 people have lost their eyesight.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported that four individuals have been forced to undergo extreme surgical measures, having their eyeballs removed to halt the ravaging bacterial invasion.

Previously: Outbreak of infection leaving 1 dead and 3 without vision is likely from brand of eyedrops, says CDC