NAACP and other civil rights groups warn against visiting Florida

The NAACP, the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), and Equality Florida have all issued warnings against visiting Florida. According to the NAACP's advisory released over the weekend, the state is "openly hostile toward African Americans, people of color and LGBTQ+ individuals." Potential visitors, they say, should know that Florida "devalues and marginalizes the contributions of, and the challenges faced by African Americans and other communities of color."

From NPR:

The NAACP's decision comes after the DeSantis' administration in January rejected the College Board's Advanced Placement African American Studies course. DeSantis and Republican lawmakers also have pressed forward with measures that ban state colleges from having programs on diversity, equity and inclusion, as well as critical race theory, and also passed the Stop WOKE Act that restricts certain race-based conversations and analysis in schools and businesses[…]

In its warning for Hispanic travelers considering a visit to Florida, LULAC cited a new law that prohibits local governments from providing money to organizations that issue identification cards to people illegally in the country and invalidates out-of-state driver's licenses held by undocumented immigrants, among other things[…]

Recent efforts to limit discussion on LGBTQ topics in schools, the removal of books with gay characters from school libraries, a recent ban on gender-affirming care for minors, new restrictions on abortion access and a law allowing Floridians to carry concealed guns without a permit contributed to Equality Florida's warning.