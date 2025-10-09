Florida woman pleaded guilty to vandalism while impersonating a hot dog

This is from unvaccinated Florida, Marcia Morgan dressed as a hot dog and toilet-papered a neighbor's car for parking where Morgan didn't like.

Drunk and angry that a neighbor parked near her yard, Marcia Morgan, 48, covered the offending vehicle with toilet paper, police say.

Oh, did we mention that Morgan was dressed in a "hot dog costume" at the time of the 4 PM incident?

The Florida Woman was busted Monday afternoon and charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. Cops noted that Morgan (seen at right) was "intoxicated and refused to cooperate with the investigation."

On Tuesday, Morgan pleaded no contest to the misdemeanor counts and was adjudged guilty of the charges. Morgan was fined $550 (which she can work off via community service at $13 per hour).