Watch a time lapse video of 1000 days of mushroom growth

German photographer Jens, of the YouTube channel "Another Perspective" recently uploaded this latest video, which is a time lapse of 1000 days of mushrooms growing compressed into 3 ½ minutes. Jens explains:

Hundreds of hours of filming, photographing and editing. After three years of filming macro time lapse of 13 different types of fungi I grew in my basement, I finally finished this project pressing tons of image data into a 3 minute time lapse video. During the years, my camera equipment had to deal with spores and 100% humidity but took no visible damage.

The video is simply mesmerizing. I felt my stress melting away as I watched the absolutely incredible footage.

