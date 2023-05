Barley is the cutest Teacup Chihuahua I've ever seen. He's tiny (of course, by definition), and fluffy, and as sweet natured as can be. He's the new pup of Jameline H., who has recently started sharing videos of him on her TikTok.

Here he is enjoying his first bath—he's so patient as he gets scrubbed down and blow dried.

And here he is in his little crib—you can watch him sitting in his little bed, crunching his food, and playing with toys. He's just adorable, I can't wait to see more!