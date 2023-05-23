Golf instructor scores impressive hole-in-one at PGA Championship

You don't have to be a golf enthusiast to appreciate this incredible hole-in-one scored by Michael Block, head pro (instructor) at a public golf club in California, in Sunday's PGA championship. In the video, you'll see that Block didn't realize he scored the ace until his playing partner, four-time major champion Rory McIlroy, congratulates him.

ESPN:

"I'm like, 'Why is Rory giving me a hug?'" Block said. "Rory gives me a hug for hitting it 3, 4, 5 feet? That's weird. I'm like, 'I think I just made it.'" Block, from Mission Viejo, California, asked McIlroy if he had made an ace. "Yeah, it went in the hole," McIlroy said. "Right in the hole."

Block told Today show Monday how moved he was:

"I was crying in my bed this morning, to be honest with you, and I don't cry, until this week…It's been an emotional week and a rollercoaster. But it's been fantastic."

CNN:

Needing a top-15 finish to stamp his ticket to the 106th edition of the major next year, Block followed up an ace three holes from the end with a superb par save at the death to seal a share of 15th place and $288,333 in prize money. Or, based on what he charges for an hour-long session at Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club, 1,922 golf lessons.

Block won't go back to his day job just yet as has already been invited by the PGA Tour to compete in next week's Charles Schwab Challenge.