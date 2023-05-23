Ron DeSantis makes eerie, robotic "smile" as he tries — but fails — to look happy for big announcement (video)

In a last-ditch effort to learn how to smile before tomorrow's expected announcement of a 2024 presidential run, Ron DeSantis practiced turning the corners of his frowning mouth up into a pleasant grin. It did not go well (see video below, posted by Ron Filipkowski). After last week's monstrous attempt at displaying himself as an untroubled man (see video of feigned laughter here), it's clear that when it comes to Florida's grim governor, practice does not make perfect.

The facial expressions! It's like he has a earpiece with Casey telling him what he is supposed to try and do with his face. pic.twitter.com/XFxtdpHChv — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 23, 2023

