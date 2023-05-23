Viral 'CatVana' looks like Carvana but is for adopting rescue cats

Pippi's Place, a nonprofit pet rescue in Lawrenceville, Georgia, has gone viral for a cat adoption social media post mimicking the style of online-used car site Carvana. The aptly named CatVana humorously lists adoptable cats as if they were used cars, complete with year, make, and model information.

Looking for a 2015 Furcedes? Or a 2022 Catillac? How about a 2023 Mini Pooper named "Mr. Goodbar." They got you. Furnacing available.

Kayla Johanna Delcoure, the volunteer behind the clever campaign, was initially looking for a truck when inspiration struck.

NPR:

"My inspiration for CatVana is humorously uneventful," Delcoure wrote NPR in an email. "My husband has been wanting to buy a truck for months, and occasionally brings me his phone to show me the listings. On Tuesday morning while I was brainstorming cute ways to display all nine of Pippi's Place's available cats in one post, my husband walked into my office to show me a truck listing." …She said she pulled up the Carvana website and modeled a page with multiple cat listings off the car search. "Different amusing descriptions kept popping up in my head, like the 'four-paw-drive', 'rear air vent', and the rest of them, so I went ahead and made the individual listings as well," Delcoure wrote.

Since the post went viral, through Reddit, an anonymous overseas donor has matched adoption fees on all nine kitties.