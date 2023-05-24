Here's a good National Geographic photography tip

Mark Frauenfelder

National Geographic photographer Kiliii Yüyan told Insider's Joey Hadden that one way to improve nature photos is by including something in the foreground of a shot.

"Great backgrounds, such as mountains or waterfalls, are easy to find because we're always looking for them," Yüyan said. "On the other hand, a good foreground subject, such as blooming wildflowers or a craggy tree, can be much harder to find in the right location."

Yüyan recommended searching for a foreground subject and framing your shot so you can see the scenery in the distance.

"It'll give your images depth, intimacy, and make your photos unique," he said.

I went through some of my photos, and found one I took of the Château de Commarque in France. It has a stream and tree in the foreground and a castle in the background: