Kanye West's 4000-square-foot Malibu mansion is crumbling

Kanye West's 4000-square-foot mansion in Malibu is falling apart. He purchased the property, which was designed by famed architect Tadao Ando (who also designed the $200 million vacation home in Malibu that Jay-Z and Beyonce just bought) in September 2021, for $57 million. After buying the home, West decided he wanted to do a major renovation, so the entire home was gutted, and the entire oceanfront side of the house has been exposed to the elements for a year. High Snobiety provides more info:

While Ye's Tadao Ando-designed home collapses into the sea, Kim Kardashian is happy at work with Ando himself, whom she met with during a recent trip to Japan.

Kardashian spoke with Ando about "a dream project we have been working on for the past two years," promising that the pair would "break ground" imminently. All this while the Ando-designed Malibu mansion lays decrepit and unused.

Don't feel bad for Ye, though. Just because he presumably can't afford to put more money into his multi-million-dollar mansion doesn't mean he's homeless — Ye and secret wife Bianca Censori have recently been staying at various top-dollar hideaways across the Los Angeles area, including the Malibu-based Nobu Ryokan, where rooms costs upwards of $2,000 per night.