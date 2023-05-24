Nun's "luck-bringing" vulva sculpture becomes beacon for followers

A gigantic vulva sculpture surrounded by eight smaller vulvas is drawing crowds of worshippers at a Buddhist shrine in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.

According to Newsflare, the sculpture was created by Buddhist nun Naowaratkotchaporn Simethawong or Mother Brahmin, "to cleanse women of bad luck for committing sinful acts such as abortion. The statue has swollen in popularity and followers now regularly visit to pray for luck, fertility, beauty, and help finding their dream man."

This example of genital worship is not an isolated phenomenon in human culture and history. Dating back to prehistoric times, cultures around the world have long revered and symbolized fertility and reproductive organs. Ancient civilizations such as Egypt, Rome, and Greece had gods and goddesses associated with fertility, whose depictions often included explicit genitalia. In India, Lingam and Yoni worship—symbols of Shiva and his consort Shakti's sexual organs—have been central to Hindu spiritual practices for centuries. And Kawasaki, Japan holds an annual "Iron Penis" festival with a parade in which three large phallic-shaped shrines are carried through the streets.

