Tina Turner dead at 83

Tina Turner, the 'Queen of Rock 'n' Roll' noted for a multi-genre mastery that propelled her to massive pop hits in the 80s, is dead at 83.

She died peacefully after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland, her representative said. … In the video for her chart-topping song "What's Love Got to Do with It," in which she called love a "second-hand emotion," Turner epitomized 1980s style as she strutted through New York City streets with her spiky blond hair, wearing a cropped jean jacket, mini skirt, and stiletto heels.With her taste for musical experimentation and bluntly-worded ballads, Turner gelled perfectly with a 1980s pop landscape in which music fans valued electronically-produced sounds and scorned hippie-era idealism.

A singer of explosive reach and power, writes William Grimes in the New York Times.