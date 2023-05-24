Tina Turner dead at 83

Tina Turner, the 'Queen of Rock 'n' Roll' noted for a multi-genre mastery that propelled her to massive pop hits in the 80s, is dead at 83.
She died peacefully after a long illness in her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland, her representative said. … In the video for her chart-topping song "What's Love Got to Do with It," in which she called love a "second-hand emotion," Turner epitomized 1980s style as she strutted through New York City streets with her spiky blond hair, wearing a cropped jean jacket, mini skirt, and stiletto heels.With her taste for musical experimentation and bluntly-worded ballads, Turner gelled perfectly with a 1980s pop landscape in which music fans valued electronically-produced sounds and scorned hippie-era idealism.
A singer of explosive reach and power, writes William Grimes in the New York Times.
Ms. Turner, who insisted on adding rock songs by the Beatles and the Stones to her repertoire, reached an enormous new audience, giving the Ike and Tina Turner Revue its first Top 10 hit with her version of the Creedence Clearwater Revival song "Proud Mary" in 1971 and a Grammy Award for best R&B vocal performance by a group."In the context of today's show business, Tina Turner must be the most sensational professional onstage," Ralph J. Gleason, the influential jazz and pop critic for The San Francisco Chronicle, wrote in a review of a Rolling Stones concert in Oakland in November 1969. "She comes on like a hurricane. She dances and twists and shakes and sings and the impact is instant and total."