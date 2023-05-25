Metal Gear Solid 3 remake announced

Although Bloodborne was conspicuously absent (again) from yesterday's PlayStation Showcase, there's still a silver lining: the standout of the entire show was an at-first innocuous two-minute trailer, announcing nothing less than the long-rumored remake of Metal Gear Solid 3.

The remake, somewhat perplexingly titled Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater (probably to avoid confusion with the original) comes alongside an announcement that the first 3 games in the series (including the original Snake Eater!) are due to be polished up and released back onto digital storefronts after an extensive absence, with the rest to follow. The prospect of playing Metal Gear Solid 4 on modern hardware is almost as exciting as this remake in itself – but with series mastermind Hideo Kojima out of Konami for almost a decade now, one has to wonder how closely they'll be able to replicate the original vision.