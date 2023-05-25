Mysterious rat humanoid figure anonymously donated to museum

This creepy character mysteriously showed up on the doorstep of the Wayne County Historical Museum in Indiana this week. The museum is seeking information about who may have bequeathed this curiosity to the institution for safekeeping. Until they learn more, the curators have dubbed him the Richmond Rat Boy.

According to a museum post on Facebook, a note inside the crate states that the figure "came from the donor's great-grandfather's friend who worked for one of the circuses that frequented this area, most likely in the 1910s-30s."

The Richmond Rat Boy looks to be made of plaster of Paris and clay over an armature. He is decorated not only with paint, but also animal claws and animal hair. His box looks to be made for his display."

(via Coast to Coast)