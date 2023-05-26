Cats get their zoomies out in tent-tunnel playground

Social media has been blessed with yet another delightful feline frolic, thanks to TikToker Brenda Gaver. In a video, she shared a glimpse into her cats' exhilarating playtime in their large tent-and-tunnel setup positioned on her porch.

Wild-eyed and bushy-tailed, her tabby cat starts a chase with the black-and-white one, darting back and forth through the tent-tunnel as they get their zoomies out. Brenda simply comments, "Best cat toy ever!"

If you're looking for a similar setup for your kitties, commenters share that it can be found through online pet supplies retailer Chewy.