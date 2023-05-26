Ron DeSantis freezes with tech snag while trying to act presidential on TV — 2 glitches in 2 days (video)

Ron DeSantis announced his 2024 presidential run two days ago, and for two days in a row he has tried to make important appearances, only to have technology malfunction.

First, as everyone already knows, came the Twitter Spaces crash — along with sound-loss glitches — when Ron DeSantis tried to livestream his "big announcement" with Elon Musk at his virtual side only to go dark on Wednesday night. It took nearly 30 minutes to get everything working again, and by then he lost half his audience, from 500,000 to about 250,000, according to CNN.

A night later, on Thursday, Newsmax host Eric Bolling asked the Florida fascist what his response was to the NAACP's travel advisory for anyone other than white people traveling to the state, when suddenly the screen froze — capturing a still image of DeSantis looking like he was nervously sucking on an invisible bong. And this happened not once but twice in under two minutes, the second time lasting nearly 30 seconds and, oddly, freezing with the same paranoid stoner look he had in the earlier screen glitch. (See video below, posted by Mike Sington.)

Looks like either the almighty MAGA powers-that-be are sending a message or, as one commenter theorized, "the damn internets gone woke too!"