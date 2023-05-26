Slogans on everything is the gift trend of summer

Harry Shearer isn't the only one who "reads the trades for you." All the latest trends in the candle, greeting card and gift industries are in the May '23 issue of Gifts & Decorative Accessories, the trade magazine for storeowners and retailers. So, what's new?

Pasting a snappy slogan on everything from coffee mugs to kitchen message boards is a trend that just won't quit. The latest entry: slogans on enamel tags for your pet's collar. The greeting card maker Quotable offers "Pet Collar Charms" with sayings like "Not all heroes wear capes."

Since dogs can't read, may I suggest scented dog tags with pooch-appropriate aromas that dog would like? What would your dog like to sniff?