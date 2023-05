"I don't think any of us are ready for this next election online," writes Alex Thompson, about a video in which Florida governor and GOP presidential candidate Ron DeSantis doesn't realize he's wearing a women's suit.

Don Jr. among others has shared this video.



I don't think any of us are ready for this next election online.



pic.twitter.com/LJCNw16VvT — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) May 27, 2023

Everyone's upset by it and paranoid about it heralding a "deepfake election" and the final trebucheting of our minds into a pervasive nightmare of hyperreality, but it's fine. As with Michael, this is the best Ron's ever looked.