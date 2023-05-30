Air New Zealand will weigh passengers before they board

If you board an Air New Zealand flight, you may have to step on a scale at the same time you have your luggage weighed. New Zealand's Civil Aviation Authority has requested the procedure of the airlines for the next month or so. From CNN:

"We weigh everything that goes on the aircraft – from the cargo to the meals onboard, to the luggage in the hold," Alastair James, the airline's load control improvement specialist said in a statement. "For customers, crew and cabin bags, we use average weights, which we get from doing this survey."[…]

Travelers will be asked to stand on a digital scale when they check in for their flight. The information about their weight is then submitted to the survey but will not be viewable on the agent's screen.

"We know stepping on the scales can be daunting. We want to reassure our customers there is no visible display anywhere. No one can see your weight, not even us," James said.