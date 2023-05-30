Lord Of The Rings: Gollum devs apologize for everything

I called it. Then again, everyone with functioning eyes called it: The Lord of the Rings: Gollum was really, really bad. Not only did it fail to answer the core question of "why even make a game about Gollum", it was plagued with bugs, optimization issues, and bizarre day 1 DLC: for just three dollars, you too can make Gollum say "my precious" on command. Developer Daedalic Entertainment took to Twitter to issue a formal apology for, well, all of it, although it feels like a case of too little too late.

A few words from the " The Lord of the Rings: Gollum™ " team pic.twitter.com/adPamy5EjO — The Lord of the Rings: Gollum (@GollumGame) May 26, 2023