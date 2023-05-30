Music video reminisces about the time Hulk Hogan slammed Andre the Giant

Even if professional wrestling only existed in the periphery of your awareness, almost Westerner has an era of the over-the-top pseudo-sport that helps them tap into their youth. Whether it's thinking about a larger-than-life character or an absurd moment that became the equivalent of a watercooler conversation at the playground, wrestling has a strange ability to bring childhood memories to the foreground of your mind.

As a millennial born toward the tail end of the 80s, my memories of Hulk Hogan in the WWF and the fervor that surrounded him are fleeting at best. By the time I became a pro wrestling fan, Hulk Hogan had already become a bad guy and arguably more popular than he'd ever been.

However, whenever I discuss pro wrestling with millennials and Gen X'ers that were alive around Wrestlemania III, I can't help but notice the sparkle in their eyes when they reminisce about Hulk Hogan vs. Andre, the Giant. In the video linked above, Jon Lajoie of Wolfie's Just Fine channeled his memories into a song and music video that captures the thrill of one of wrestling's most celebrated moments.