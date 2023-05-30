Take a cruise with this smooth, stealthy eBike for half off this Memorial Day

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

TL;DR: Enjoy an effortless ride with the latest BirdBike electric bicycle. This Memorial Day save 56% off this battery-powered bike, available now for $999.99 (reg. $2,299.99).

What's a better way to start your holiday weekend than with a smooth, quick, and comfortable bike ride? This Memorial Day weekend take to the streets or the mountain trails and take a cruise with this powerful, battery-powered eBike. The BirdBike eBike is available now for only $999.99 (reg. $2,299.99), no coupon needed.

When you're looking into a bike, it can be hard to determine which features are best suited for you. Do you need a bike to get you to classes? Or maybe you need a bike that's perfect for narrow mountain trails. The latest eBike from Bird combines the best features of commuter bikes, mountain bikes, and eBikes so you don't have to choose. This eBike is designed with a high-performance Carbon Drive Train, meaning it's able to meet the demands of rough roads and eliminate the need for chain maintenance.

Whether you're looking for a leisurely ride down the coast or you're weaving in and out of traffic to get to work, the BirdBike's powerful 500w motor runs efficiently even at top speed. Just press the throttle on the handlebar to instantly get all the speed you need and an easier climb.

Plus, you can keep track of important features like the bike's long-lasting 36V/12.8Ah removable battery, and speed, distance, pedal assistance, and more all on the bike's embedded LED dash display. Once you get to your destination, you can rest assured your bike is secure. This eBike comes with a fully integrated anti-theft alarm that sounds at 120 decibels.

It's no surprise people are raving about this BirdBike eBike, with a 4.9/5 rating on Trustpilot. One user writes, "Wow, the design, quality of material, the fit and finish is amazing."

Join fellow bike lovers this Memorial Day weekend with the BirdBike eBike available now through 5/31 for just $999.99 (reg. $2,299.99).

Prices subject to change.