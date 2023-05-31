When some house painters were at a job and approached one of the windows, the homeowner didn't want her toy poodle to bark and told him not to leave his doggie bed. So the clever pooch did exactly what he was told — technically speaking, that is, if you count keeping one stretched-out paw on the fuzzy cushion while the rest of the doggo stood as far away from the bed as possible. As one commenter points out, the dog then looks back at his human, as if to ask, "Does this count?" (See video, posted by poodletoyromeo.)
Clever pup makes amusing compromise when told to stay on his bed (video)
- animals
- Delightful Creatures
- dog training
- dogs
- poodles
- toy poodles
