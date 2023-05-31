Oklahoma GOP senator shouts at colleague, "I don't want reality!"

U.S. Senator Markwayne Mullin (OK-R) can't handle the truth. At a March Senate hearing, he told a witness to "shut your mouth." And today at a hearing on child care he proclaimed "No, I don't want reality," when a colleague asked him if he would allow a witness to answer a question.

McMullin, an election-denying ex-cage fighter, appears to have anger management issues. From The Oklahoman:

U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin was forced to retract some of his words Wednesday after members of a subcommittee complained that his language violated House rules of decorum. The Oklahoma Republican said at a meeting on several health care bills that his plumbing company employees believe their health coverage "sucks." When a Democratic member interrupted him, Mullin said he could "shut up."

Sanders: Can she answer the question?

Mullin: No, I don't want reality pic.twitter.com/Icf3jSHIC1 — Acyn (@Acyn) May 31, 2023

Facts about McMullin from Wikipedia: