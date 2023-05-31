Oklahoma GOP senator shouts at colleague, "I don't want reality!"

U.S. Senator Markwayne Mullin (OK-R) can't handle the truth. At a March Senate hearing, he told a witness to "shut your mouth." And today at a hearing on child care he proclaimed "No, I don't want reality," when a colleague asked him if he would allow a witness to answer a question.
McMullin, an election-denying ex-cage fighter, appears to have anger management issues. From The Oklahoman:
U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin was forced to retract some of his words Wednesday after members of a subcommittee complained that his language violated House rules of decorum.
The Oklahoma Republican said at a meeting on several health care bills that his plumbing company employees believe their health coverage "sucks." When a Democratic member interrupted him, Mullin said he could "shut up."
Facts about McMullin from Wikipedia:
- In 2021, Mullin reported that his personal assets were between $31.6 million and $75.6 million.
- When campaigning for the 2022 United States Senate special election in Oklahoma, Mullin supported the claim that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump.
- Mullin is an enrolled citizen of the Cherokee Nation. He is one of five Native Americans who served in the 117th Congress. He is the first Native American senator elected to Congress in nearly two decades, and the second Cherokee Nation citizen elected to the Senate, alongside Robert Latham Owen, who was a senator for Oklahoma from 1907 to 1925.
- Mullin supports making abortion illegal in all circumstances, even in cases of rape, incest, or if the mother's life is at risk. During the 2022 Republican runoff debate, he claimed that if his wife's life were at risk during a pregnancy, neither he nor his wife would want to get an abortion.