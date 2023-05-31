In this NBC News segment, they talk to biologist and wildlife conservationist Jeff Corwin about an unusual spate of orca attacks on sailing vessels. In some cases, the boats were even sunk.
Researchers theorize it might just be rambunctiousness that went too far or a member of the residential pod had a traumatic encounter with a sailboat and has taught others in the pod how to attack. The attacks seem coordinated.
Researchers ponder why orcas attack boats
