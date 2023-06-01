CD Projekt Red promises Cyberpunk news– for real this time

In the absence of E3 (rest in peace), Geoff Keighley's Summer Games Fest showcase has stepped up to fill the "summer games show" niche. Although little is known about what exactly will be shown off there, safe for vague promises of big surprises, developer CD Projekt Red has promised news regarding the Cyberpunk 2077 expansion Phantom Liberty, sweetening the pot with a single render of cyber Idris Elba. Wow!

Is a release date too much to hope for? Much like the main game before it, Phantom Liberty has been in limbo for quite a while- one can only hope it won't launch in a similar state.