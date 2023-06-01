Roadside America updated its guide to Roswell's alien and UFO attractions

If you're planning a roadtrip this summer, you should consider visiting Roswell, New Mexico. Just in time for your summer planning, Roadside America has updated its guide to "the glowing organs and viscera that comprise Roswell's alien tourist attractions." Roadside America explains:

Roswell's otherworldly glow as a tourist destination comes from an apparently limitless power source — the power of an idea. The notion that a saucer full of aliens nosedived near town — and then that the government covered it up — is urban legend radiation that just won't decay. Documents declassified by the FBI and the military further fuel conspiracy theories about non-humans in spacesuits. Were the nut cases right all along? From a tourism perspective, it really doesn't matter. Roswell is the Earth's most famous UFO crash site.

I was lucky enough to visit Roswell in 1997 for the 50th anniversary of the 1947 Roswell UFO Crash. I visited the crash site and the International UFO Museum. I also spent some time at the 50th Anniversary Festival that was held on the football field at the local high school–where I listened to survivors of alien abductions showcase their various metal implants (which they claimed to have tested and which were all, they said, metals unknown to current science). I also listened to lectures by alien experts who shared their latest findings about the various alien races and their anatomical differences. Needless to say, Roswell did not disappoint. It's a delightfully weird town that fully embraces its UFO history—in fact the whole town now has a kind of kitschy UFO-alien-culture vibe. What's not to love?

Over on their website, you can find more information about Roadside America's favorite Roswell alien attractions, including:

Alien "Welcome to Roswell" Art

Roswell Welcome Sign: Saucer and Cows

International UFO Museum

Alien Zone: Area 51

Roswell UFO Spacewalk

Invasion Station

We Believe! Mural

Alien Streetlights

Spaceport Roswell

Roswell Visitor Center: Pose With Aliens

Flying Saucer McDonald's

Alien Doughnut Overlord

Pizza Chain Space Alien

Alien Print Shop Mural

Motel Saucer and Alien

Aliens on Senior Center Tree Trunk

Home Built Mini-Saucer

Robert Goddard Statue and Rocket

You should definitely visit Roswell if you ever get the chance, I highly recommend it!