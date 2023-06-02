Watch: Ron DeSantis manages to squeeze 7 "wokes" into 23-second unwoke rant, setting new record

Woke-obsessed Ron DeSantis out-woked himself today, inserting his all-purpose term "woke" into a woke-laden woke rant seven woke times in less than half a woke minute.

"Woke represents a war on truth, so we plan to wage a war on woke," Florida's unwoke woke expert said today.

"We will fight the woke on education. We will fight the woke in the corporations and we will fight the woke in the halls of congress. We will never ever surrender to the woke mob. We are going to leave woke ideology in the dustbin of history where it belongs." Phew, it must be exhausting to be Ron DeSantis.

(See video below, posted by Ron Filipkowski.)

7 'Wokes' in 23 seconds today for Captain Ozempic. A new record. pic.twitter.com/SUDk8v1ADy — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) June 2, 2023

