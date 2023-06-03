Give Dad this awesome rower for only $223.99 for Father's Day

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

TL;DR: Let's face it, between balancing work, after-school practices, and dinner prep, dads don't usually have a lot of time left for themselves. The Stamina X Magnetic Rower is the perfect addition to a home gym, and it's on sale for $223.99 as part of our Father's Day campaign.

When Dad can't get to the gym, the next best thing is having the ability to work out at home. The Stamina X Magnetic Rower is a fun total-body workout, that helps you achieve your cardio and HIIT goals. It has 8 levels of magnetic resistance to choose from with quiet, smooth transitions. Simply change the tension dial to increase or decrease intensity mid-workout. The multi-functional workout monitor tracks your total strokes, workout time, distance, and calories burned.

If you've hit a plateau with your exercise regimen, the Stamina X Magnetic Rower will get your blood pumping again. Rowing not only burns fat at a higher rate, but it's great for heart health. The seat is padded for extra comfort and glides easily on ball-bearing rollers for smoother strokes. The foam rowing handles were designed for a secure comfortable grip for assisting in more powerful reps.

This innovative rower will boost your cardio endurance and increase upper body strength when you commit to a solid routine. Unlike other machines, the Stamina X Rower is portable and lightweight (40 pounds). The built-in wheels make it easy to move from room to room or store on one end without taking up much space. It even has a nifty holder for your cell phone and water bottle so you can keep your essentials close.

Rated 5 out of 5 stars, one verified reviewer said, "Easy to assemble, best rower I've had that works like expensive one. Smooth operation, comfortable and great workout. If you're looking for a reasonably priced home rower, I highly recommend this one."

Get the Stamina X Magnetic Rower for only $223.99 (reg. $449), or 50% off! This deal runs until 6/11 at 11:59 PM. Be sure to place your order by 6/5 to receive it in time for Father's Day!

Prices subject to change.