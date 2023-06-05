14-year-old wins Scripps National Spelling Bee for 'psammophile'

This year, the prestigious Scripps National Spelling Bee championship title went to Dev Shah, a 14-year-old from Largo, Florida. Dev first accurately spelled words like "bathypitotmeter," "aegagrus," and "schistorrhachis" before winning the competition by spelling "psammophile"–a word of Greek origin that refers to organisms that live in or are adapted to sandy environments.

This isn't his first rodeo, as he's competed in the Bee twice before. He participated in 2019 and 2021, where he tied for 51st and 76th places, respectively. This time, securing the top spot, he takes home the $50,000 cash prize and his own Scripps Cup trophy.

Reuters: