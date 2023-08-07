VanLife: Donna Martin recreates!

Former Beverly Hills 90210 actor Tori Spelling, famous for totally earning a role on her Dad's TV show, is now "living" in an RV despite her mother's reported attempts to house her. It seems doubtful this is more than a brief dramatic stop on her nepo baby adventure, but using her children as props today will likely provide more sad content later.
There are likely thousands of people living in automobiles and cars on the streets of California. Spelling appears to be well supplied and in a campsite. This is what many of us would consider a lovely summer vacation.
It's a far cry from the gigantic, 123-room, $150 million mansion dubbed "The Manor" in Holmby Hills, Calif. where she lived with her parents, Aaron and Candy, and younger brother, Randy, growing up.
Earlier this week, Tori was photographed living at a campground in Ventura County, Calif., with her five children.
"It's a mess," says someone who has known both Tori and Dean for years and spent time in some of their homes. She claimed that both Tori and Dean are broke.