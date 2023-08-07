VanLife: Donna Martin recreates!

Former Beverly Hills 90210 actor Tori Spelling, famous for totally earning a role on her Dad's TV show, is now "living" in an RV despite her mother's reported attempts to house her. It seems doubtful this is more than a brief dramatic stop on her nepo baby adventure, but using her children as props today will likely provide more sad content later.

There are likely thousands of people living in automobiles and cars on the streets of California. Spelling appears to be well supplied and in a campsite. This is what many of us would consider a lovely summer vacation.

Page Six: