Mark Hamill talks about being an 'elderly recluse,' playing Luke Skywalker, and his new father-son film, 'The Machine'

In a new CBS Sunday Morning interview, Mark Hamill, who famously played Luke Skywalker, humorously referred to himself as an "elderly recluse." Speaking from his home in Malibu, the 71-year-old Star Wars actor candidly reflected on aging, "when you say your age out loud – 'cause I'm 71 – I go, Really?!? That's older than I ever expected to be!" Despite seeing himself as "elderly," he feels "much younger" inside. Hamill also discussed his new film The Machine, expressing his interest in the father-son relationship central to the story, a theme reminiscent of the Star Wars saga.

His latest movie, "The Machine," is not for the faint of heart. In the film, real-life comedian Bert Kreischer is in trouble with the Russian mob, and Hamill is his endearing (and often annoying) father. Hamill said, "I was drawn to the project because of the relationship between the son and the father. I mean, they're at odds and trying to understand one another." And a good father-son storyline is something Hamill knows all about.

Reflecting on his audition for Star Wars in 1976, Hamill described his uncertainty about the tone of the script. He recounted, "I couldn't figure out, is this, like, a send-up of Flash Gordon or whatever? You couldn't tell, 'cause nobody talks like this!" The actor, who was a relative newcomer to Hollywood, was soon working with industry veterans like Sir Alec Guinness, and his life changed dramatically after the premiere of Star Wars in 1977. He also spoke about his desire to diversify his acting roles post-Star Wars, including a bid for the role of Mozart in Amadeus, which was rejected due to his "Luke Skywalker" image.

When asked if he would ever return to Star Wars, Hamill said, "I had my time, and that's good, but that's enough." He concluded on a philosophical note, saying, "the truth of the matter is, I never really expected to be remembered for anything. I just wanted to make a living doing what I liked. And I thought, 'Well, it could be worse. I could be, like, known as being the best actor who ever played Adolf Hitler, you know?' At least Luke is an admirable fellow!"