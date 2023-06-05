Video unveils ancient giants: massive beavers and towering penguin predecessors compared to today's tinier versions

WTD, a YouTube channel known for its 3D data comparisons, recently released a new video that compares extinct animals with their modern relatives (with a human in between each pair).

The video kicks off with the Nuralagus, an extinct rabbitlike creature that was 35 inches long. It also showcases the Castoroides, a monstrously large beaver ancestor, and the Anthropornis Nordenskjoeldi, a taller predecessor of today's Emperor penguins.

It's a shame these animals aren't around today. I'd love to see a Paraceratherium, a 16-foot-tall ancestor of the 6-foot-tall Rhinocerus.