Watch brute force hacking attempts fail in realtime

As entertainment goes most of us will find it a bit dry, but Mike Damm's brute.force is enormously satisfying to a certain crowd.

These are real time attempts to break into my servers by attackers trying to guess usernames and passwords. No legitimate services are offered on the addresses receiving these attempts, so there is no chance of a real user accidently submitting their credentials. (Yes things other than SSH occasionally show up)

I suppose the point is that it's fine to have SSH open to the world so long as it's secure, but it sure makes me think that having SSH open to the world is asking for trouble!