Make traveling easy with these award-winning translation earbuds for only $149

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

TL;DR: With the Mymanu CLIK S Award-Winning Translation Earbuds get real-time translations in over 37 languages for just $148.99 (reg. $157).

If you're someone who loves to travel, you can experience new settings and cultures on a deeper level with these translation earbuds by Mymanu. Featured and winner of the CES Innovation Award and the Red Dot award, the Mymanu Clik S Translation Earbuds can make the perfect companion on your next big trip for just $148.99 (reg. $157).

It's no secret that traveling is crucial to aiding people in stepping out of their comfort zones and learning new things. When it comes down to planning your next adventure, questioning your fluency in another language doesn't have to be a concern. The Mymanu Translation Buds provide real-time speech-to-speech translation in over 37 languages around the world.

All you have to do is download the MyJuno app on your iOS or Android device. Enter the language you need into the app and when it's your turn to speak, just hold the button down on your earbud. Release it when you're done talking to play the translation back from your phone. In turn, all the recipient has to do is respond into your phone where a live translation will be played into your ear.

You'll also receive a transcription into your phone, so you can practice frequently used phrases on your own using the app's dictionary!

Whether you want to translate one-on-one conversations or a group discussion, the Translation Earbuds have advanced machine learning technology to provide users with world-class fast translation so you never miss a beat.

Even when you're not actively translating conversations, you can use the Mymanu earbuds for regular use. With HD audio, listen to music, take calls, and have your notifications read back all day long with the bud's 10-hour single charge and additional 30 hours from the charging case.

This summer plan your perfect getaway with these award-winning Mymanu Translation Earbuds for only $148.99 (reg. $157).

Prices subject to change.