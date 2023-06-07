New device lets you sleep forward on a plane

TruRest sleeping gadget that clips to an airplane seatback tray. It reminds me of a massage chair, but it is lightweight, portable, and folds into the size of an iPad. It's also TSA-approved.

The idea for TruRest originated from the inventor's personal experience of discomfort during a 32-hour flight. Her desire to find a solution that fully supports the body and relieves muscle tension led to partnerships with industrial designers, engineers, and health professionals.

It's on Kickstarter for $145.

[Via Core 77]