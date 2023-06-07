Sublime experimental remix of traditional Black spiritual song

"Children, Go Where I Send Thee" is a traditional Black spiritual song perhaps most famously recorded for a 1937 release by the Golden Gate Quartet. Yesterday, my favorite experimental-ambient DJ and producer DF Tram released his own remix of that recording. DF Tram's "heavenly shuffle" remix is subtle, sublime, and uplifting.

And here's the Golden State Jubilee Quartet's original recording and description from Wikipedia: