Chair picked up for $50 on Facebook sells in Sotheby's auction for $85,000

In February, a Los Angeles man picked up a chair on Facebook Marketplace for $50. That same chair, made by Danish furniture designer Frits Henningsen, just sold in a Sotheby's auction for $85,000!

The circa 1935 leather chair, described by the auction house as a "Rare High-back Wing Chair," was only estimated to sell for between $30,000 to $50,000. The man who found the chair, Justin Miller, shared a video of himself watching the live auction online on Wednesday. Needless to say, he was pretty excited at the results! Miller stands to collect a big chunk of change, even minus any fees.

