Chair picked up for $50 on Facebook sells in Sotheby's auction for $85,000

In February, a Los Angeles man picked up a chair on Facebook Marketplace for $50. That same chair, made by Danish furniture designer Frits Henningsen, just sold in a Sotheby's auction for $85,000!
The circa 1935 leather chair, described by the auction house as a "Rare High-back Wing Chair," was only estimated to sell for between $30,000 to $50,000. The man who found the chair, Justin Miller, shared a video of himself watching the live auction online on Wednesday. Needless to say, he was pretty excited at the results! Miller stands to collect a big chunk of change, even minus any fees.
Danish furniture designer Frits Henningsen was known for his exceptional craftsmanship and innovative approach to creating beautiful furniture, as epitomized in the present wingback chair. A rare and important example of his work, the chair also exemplifies the desirable qualities produced by the furniture industry of 1930s Scandinavia. Its high back, integrated 'wings' and curved, ergonomic shape support the body comfortably while providing a sense of privacy and enclosure. Henningsen, having learned from generations of furniture and cabinet makers in his family, utilized high-quality materials and traditional fabrication techniques to yield a sturdy and durable chair. The curved lines combine with the historic wingback form to create a visually novel yet elegant design. The present chair, likely one of only fifty or so examples known to have been produced, retains its original leather and presents a unique opportunity to acquire a peerless object that has become an icon of Danish design.