IT worker stationed at South Pole takes photos of the last egg they'll have for five months.

An anonymous IT worker at the Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station keeps a photo blog of life at the geographic South Pole. On June 6, 2023, the station's inhabitants fried their last whole egg, symbolizing the end of fresh food availability until November. This is a consequence of the station's reliance on bulk and deep-frozen food supplies, which are ordered years in advance to accommodate the harsh Antarctic conditions.

Over the past few months, the supply of fresh food at the South Pole has gradually dwindled. The absence of fresh ingredients has become increasingly noticeable in the meals prepared at the station, as you can see in the photos on the blog. Earlier in the winter season, meals featured a more diverse array of fresh ingredients, but as time passed, inhabitants have increasingly relied on preserved and frozen food.

To mitigate the absence of fresh produce, the South Pole Station depends on a volunteer-operated South Pole Greenhouse. It provides a limited supply of fresh herbs and occasional salads, offering variation from the monotony of preserved meals.