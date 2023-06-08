This refurbished Lenovo ThinkCentre computer is on sale for under $200

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

TL;DR: In need of a laptop upgrade? Look no further than this refurbished Lenovo ThinkCentre M900, now on sale for just $199.99.

If you're looking to upgrade your desktop, we have just the solution. This refurbished Lenovo ThinkCentre M900 Core i5-6500T 16GB RAM 256GB SSD Wi-Fi Windows 10 Pro has a super-powerful processor, and it's on sale for $199.99.

The Lenovo M900 has a Core i5-6500T processor designed to handle large files, run multiple programs simultaneously, stream, etc. — all while keeping your machine running smoothly. With 16GB of RAM and 256GB SSD, there's plenty of storage for documents and media. This cutting-edge processor is 128% more powerful than the first-generation, and will undoubtedly increase your daily productivity. Complete your to-do list in a fraction of the time!

This innovative computer offers mounting solutions, including support for standard VESA mounts and Tiny-in-One configurations. These features conveniently turn your PC into a space-saving modular. It is equipped with WiFi and Bluetooth, so you can stay connected anywhere. Whether you're in the office or working remotely, the Lenovo Smart Meeting Room Solution paired with Intel Unite, ensures your data is safe and secure at all times.

The Lenovo ThinkCentre weighs only 1.3 pounds and is the perfect compact machine to take when you're on the go. It comes with an AC adapter, keyboard, mouse, and a Wi-Fi USB. With its fast data transfer, you'll always be ahead of your workload.

Rated 4.6 out of 5 stars on Amazon, one verified reviewer said, "Wow, what I received was actually better(faster) than the advertised unit. It looked new and clean with no visible used marks. I opened the unit and saw that even the fan was clean. I am impressed with its CPU which clocked up to 3.9GHz. This is a fast, cool running, a virtually silent micro desktop that can tackle most all home duties but serious gaming."

Get this 2017 Lenovo ThinkCentre M900 Core i5-6500T 16GB RAM 256GB SSD Wi-Fi Windows 10 Pro (Grade A Refurbished) for only $199.99 (reg. $349), or 42% off!

Prices subject to change.