Go mushroom hunting this weekend with "Game of Shrooms"

Here's a cool activity to participate in this weekend—on Saturday, June 10, artists across the globe are creating the 2023 "Game of Shrooms," where they'll leave mushroom-themed art in public places for anyone to find and keep. The Attaboy website describes this "art-n-seek" event:

On that day, artists from all over the world hide their original mushroom-themed art works in public places then they give hints (often on social media) for others to find AND KEEP! Game of Shrooms is like an Easter Egg Hunt for art and celebrates the spirit of unexpected surprises. Started in 2019 by Attaboy. Artists and gatherers from Hong Kong, Berlin, Japan, the UK, India, Russia, Switzerland, Tasmania, the US, and many more participated in the world-wide event, creating a world-wide non-religious, no cost, personally interactive "art show" of making and sharing, suspense and sometimes absolute freakin' wonder. Last year, thousands across the world participated in their local areas hiding and hunting safely during the pandemic!

If you want to know where you might be able to find some mushroom art, check out this map. And search Instagram with #gameofshrooms2023 to find previews of art and clues from artists about where to find their work. Here's an example, from New Zealand artist Moon Lightning:

Little toadstools in glass domes, waiting for #gameofshrooms2023 on Saturday! I haven't decided which ones I'll be hiding but they will be somewhere around Titirangi, Auckland and I will post clues about their precise location on the day. Anyone can join in – and it's a world wide event so there might be an artist participating near you

Good luck mushroom hunting!