Noted mathematician Ted Kaczynski dead at 81

Former mathematics professor Ted Kaczynski, better known for other work, was found dead in his jail cell today. He was 81.

Between 1978 and 1995, Kaczynski placed or mailed 16 bombs that killed three people and injured two dozen others, according to authorities. In 1995, before he was identified as the Unabomber, he demanded newspapers publish a long manuscript he had written [PDF], saying the killings would continue otherwise. Both the New York Times and Washington Post published the 35,000-word manifesto later that year at the recommendation of the U.S. Attorney General and the director of the FBI. If it hadn't been for the suspicions of his brother and sister-in-law, Kaczynski might never have been caught. Kaczynski's sister-in-law, Linda Patrik, was one of the first to identify Kaczynski as the Unabomber after reading the Unabomber's writing.

Wikipedia's summary of his decline from respected academic to reclusive murderer: