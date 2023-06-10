Watch a kind human transport a sloth to safety

I never tire of watching sloths getting transported to safety when they're trying—oh so slowly, and oh so dangerously—to cross a road. The rescue captured in this video features Dayber, a climber and drone pilot who works at The Sloth Conservation Foundation in Costa Rica, gently picking up a sloth and helping it cross the road. On their Facebook page they state that it's "just another Monday in the South Caribbean!" And on their TikTok they include this note of caution:

Note: Wild sloths should only be handled by trained professionals! If you encounter a sloth on the road or in any other unusual location, please maintain a safe distance and immediately contact the appropriate authorities for assistance.

The Sloth Conservation Foundation website describes its history, vision and mission:

The Sloth Conservation Foundation (SloCo) was founded in 2017 by sloth researcher Dr. Rebecca Cliffe and is dedicated to saving sloths in the wild. . . The Sloth Conservation Foundation (SloCo) envisions a resilient and secure future where sloth populations thrive and are sustained by healthy and connected forests. A world where innovative and creative conservation solutions allow people to live in harmony with the natural world that surrounds them. SloCo was founded with the determination to stimulate progressive change and achieve lasting solutions. Our mission is to safeguard a future for sloths through the development of innovative and long-term conservation solutions that target both the human and sloth populations, with the goal of developing sustainable ways in which humans and sloths can coexist.

The website also explains that it's not a sanctuary or rescue center, and is not open to the public. Instead:

SloCo is a non-profit organisation that specializes in the conservation and research of wild sloths. Our dream is to prevent sloths from ever needing rescue by tackling the problems that these animals are facing in the wild.