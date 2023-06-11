Gift your dad $100 worth of dinner out for only $14 this Father's Day

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

TL;DR: It's hard to figure out the perfect Father's Day Gift — but what about the perfect meal? A great discounted meal is an incredible way to show your appreciation for your parental figure, and right now, a $100 Restaurant.com EGiftcard is available for only $14. It's the definition of bang for your buck!

It can be hard to figure out the perfect gift for your dad. What is something everyone likes? The fast answer is a delicious meal — which is why this affordable dining deal is such a great choice.

Right now, you can get a $100 Restaurant.com eGiftCard for only $14. That's a shocking price drop — 86% — and the best you'll find on the web. No coupons needed! That $100 can go to restaurants including Dickey's Barbecue Pit, Edible Arrangements, House of Blues, IHOP, Señor Frog's, Subway, and more.

Of course, there are so many other restaurants you can use this gift card at, to access dining deals ranging from $5 to $100, all to get deals on amazing food experiences. Best of all, you'll see there are over 62,000 restaurants nationwide to select from, meaning your options for a stellar meal are endless. You can opt for dine-in, takeout, or delivery!

With Restaurant.com, customers can save at thousands of restaurants across the country with just a few clicks. They offer dining deals ranging from $5 to $100 that never expire and cost you a fraction of the face value. They give customers the dish and the deal with their Verified Diner Ratings and Reviews program which ensures that only people who have actually dined in a restaurant write a review — no anonymous web users posting fake reviews here! Simply search for a local restaurant, apply your code, and enjoy tasty meals at a lower price.

Here's how it works:

Buy the voucher

Head to Restaurant.com (desktop only!) to redeem the voucher

Explore Restuarant.com to find incredible deals for you

Redeem the deal and get a dining certificate you can use to get amazing food at a participating restaurant

Gift your father he won't forget at a price point you won't forget. Get a $100 Restaurant.com eGiftCard now for only $14, but make sure to hurry. This price won't last.

Prices subject to change.