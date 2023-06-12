Garth Brooks welcomes trans people, tells a-holes to get out of his bar

American singer and songwriter Garth Brooks is opening a new bar in Nashville, Tennesee, where people who are nice to one another are welcome to drink whatever kind of beverage they want. Brooks is absolutely clear that people who can't deal with it should go elsewhere, as they are the ones who are unwelcome.

Cue the conservative outrage.

Jezebel:

Garth Brooks—the king of country music—does not give a shit about the transphobic boycotts of Bud Light after the brand sent custom cans to influencer/actress Dylan Mulvaney, who rose to prominence for documenting her transition on TikTok. Brooks will be proudly serving Bud Light at his soon-to-be-open bar in Nashville, called Friends In Low Places Bar & Honky Tonk (I'm crying).

"I want it to be a place you feel safe in. I want it to be a place where you feel like there are manners and people like one another," Brooks said in conversation with Billboard earlier this month. "And yes, we're going to serve every brand of beer. We just are."

The country music legend said there are other options if you can't bring yourself to even be inside an establishment that sells Bud Light, one of many light domestic beers. "Our thing is this: if you [are let] into this house, love one another. If you're an asshole, there are plenty of other places on lower Broadway," Brooks told Billboard.