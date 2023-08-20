Store owner shot dead by man reportedly angry at Pride flag in window

The owner of the Mag Pi clothing shop in Cedar Glen, California, was shot and killed Friday by a man reportedly angry at the rainbow flag she had hung in the window. Laura Ann Carleton, 66, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police found the suspect about a mile away and shot him dead.

Two days later, the suspect has not been named and the circumstances under which police killed him have not been revealed.