Store owner shot dead by man reportedly angry at Pride flag in window

The owner of the Mag Pi clothing shop in Cedar Glen, California, was shot and killed Friday by a man reportedly angry at the rainbow flag she had hung in the window. Laura Ann Carleton, 66, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police found the suspect about a mile away and shot him dead.
The owner of a clothing shop in Cedar Glen was shot and killed Friday night, Aug. 18, after a person made several disparaging comments about a rainbow flag displayed outside the store, authorities said.
Two days later, the suspect has not been named and the circumstances under which police killed him have not been revealed.
The suspect, who has not been identified, fled on foot, authorities said. Deputies later found the suspect, and while confronting the person, a "lethal force encounter occurred" and the suspect was "pronounced deceased, per officials. During the investigation, detectives learned the suspect said "several disparaging remarks about a rainbow flag that stood outside the store before shooting Carleton."