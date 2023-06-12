Wimpy Kevin McCarthy was asked if the bathroom was a good look for Trump and classified docs: "I don't know"

Kevin McCarthy knows nothing without puppeteer Marjorie Taylor Greene at his side, and she was nowhere to be seen when he was asked about Donald Trump's classified document case in a CNN interview. So the submissive "Speaker" drew a blank before turning to the GOP's stock fallback answer: whataboutism.

"Was that a good look for the former president to have boxes in the bathroom?" a reporter asked him, referring to the recent revelation that the twice-convicted, twice impeached former president had dozens of boxes containing classified documents stacked around his toilet and inside the shower in one of his bathrooms. (See photo at bottom of post, tweeted by Sen. Debbie Stabenow.)

"I don't know," he said.

Then came his ridiculous deflection: "Is it a good picture to have boxes in a garage that opens up all the time? A bathroom door locks." Yeah, from the inside. Poor McCarthy. Where's that Congress barker when you need her? (See video below, posted by Republican Accountability.)

Q: "Was that a good look for the former president to have boxes in a bathroom?"



Kevin McCarthy: "I don't know. Is it a good picture to have boxes in a garage that opens up all the time? A bathroom door locks." pic.twitter.com/aEmOfz77kX — Republican Accountability (@AccountableGOP) June 12, 2023

He stored highly classified documents in his bathroom!? Talk about a sh*tshow. pic.twitter.com/lkD3Oh7nYl — Sen. Debbie Stabenow (@SenStabenow) June 9, 2023

Front page thumbnail image: CNN