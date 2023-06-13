Adorable dog seeks belly rubs

This adorable dachshund cannot believe their human is just walking right on by and not paying attention—so they get up, run ahead to intercept the human, and flop on their back to again expose their belly. Surely this will make the human stop and give some scratches?

I can't stop watching this, it's so cute. How could someone refuse to stop? How could someone not pet that belly?

This cutie reminds me of my dog Henry Rollins' best friend and brother, Jax (he's featured in the cover image), who has also adopted this signature move. He'll be happy to report that it works every time!