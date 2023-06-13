"AI" is going to help The Beatles release one final song

According to AVClub, The Beatles have a new song in the works thanks to modern technology. Who would've guessed that AI was the fifth Beatle all along?

Even though it's been years since the band was the center of pop culture, The Beatles are still a benchmark for modern musicians in the pop genre. Every couple of years, there'll be a host of headlines citing how a contemporary artist has usurped some obscure accolade from The Beatles. When news came out that Drake had officially surpassed The Beatles in Billboard hits, the rapper celebrated by getting an Abbey Road tattoo with a picture of him leading the procession. Although the tattoo was intended to be a playful jab at the Fab Four, Drake's ink only proved how eternally relevant The Beatles are, and to some extent always will be.

Case in point, despite the group calling it quits several decades ago, we're about to get a brand new Beatles track with the help of AI technology.