Video emerges of woman found alive in coffin

A woman thought to be dead turned out to be very much alive, a fact established when she began knocking on the inside of the coffin in which she was to be buried. The Associated Press today posted video of Montoya's unexpected revival, embedded below.

76-year-old Bella Montoya was rushed to Martín Icaza Hospital in Babahayo, Ecuador, after coming around at her own wake, and local authorities launched an investigation into how, exactly, she was declared dead. She remains in intensive care, according to Ecuador's Health Ministry, which said she suffered cardio-respiratory arrest, had not responded to resuscitation efforts, and that a doctor on duty had "confirmed" their death.

"Currently, the patient remains intubated in the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital," the ministry posted to Facebook.



